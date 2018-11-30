Salach’s Career High Spurs Ichabods Over Spires

he Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball team rode an 18 to 8 run over a 4:37 stretch and a 15 to 3 run over another 4:12 span of the second half to pull away from the Saint Mary Spires en route to an 85-53 win on Thursday night in Lee Arena. The Ichabods (5-1) will open MIAA play next Thursday when they will play host to Southwest Baptist.



After trading buckets to start the game, the Spires would go up 5-2 before the Ichabods jumped out to a 20 to 7 lead using an 18-2 ignited by three dunks by Jace Williams run over a 9:59 period in the first half and never looked back the remainder of the game as Washburn took a 36-21 lead into the halftime break.



Washburn shot 50 percent from the field while holding the Spires (2-5) to 8 of 29 shooting in the frame.



In the second half, Washburn put up 49 points while hitting 17 of 37 shots overall going 12 of 16 from the free throw line in the win.



David Salach led all scorers with a game- and career-high 23 points on 10 of 12 shooting adding seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the win. Will McKee recorded his first double double at Washburn with 10 points and a career-high 11 rebounds also dishing out a career-high four assists. Also in double figures were Jalen Lewis who went 7 of 7 from the free throw line and Williams who tied a career-best with 10 points.



Raylon Howard had 11 points to lead in the Spires.



Washburn used a 43 to 32 advantage on the glass including a 12 to 4 margin on the offensive glass creating 13 second chance points and forced the Spires into 19 turnovers leading to 25 points. Washburn had only seven turnovers in the game. Washburn had a 17 to 4 advantage in fast break points and the Ichabod bench outscored the Spires 41 to 24.