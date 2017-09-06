Sales start September 8 for Holiday Millionaire Raffle

This year’s Holiday Millionaire Raffle gives players a million reasons to play and more BIG prizes than ever before! This year’s Holiday Millionaire Raffle gives players a million reasons to play and more BIG prizes than ever before!

Tickets for the ninth annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle go on sale statewide at 5:00 a.m. Friday, September 8. The Holiday Millionaire Raffle is one of the Kansas Lottery’s most popular games and has sold out each of the past eight years.

On January 3, 2018, the Lottery will draw the winning number for the $1 million grand prize and the other cash prizes, including two $100,000 cash prizes!

Except for prizes in the 12 Holiday Bonus Drawings (see below) ALL raffle prizes will be drawn January 3. Here are the prizes and the number of winners at each prize level:

• 1 winner – $1,000,000

• 2 winners – $100,000

• 3 winners – $50,000

• 5 winners – $25,000

• 15 winners – $5,000

• 35 winners – $1,000

• 1700 winners – $100

• 2500 winners – $50

12 Holiday Bonus Drawings – The Best Reasons to Get Your Tickets Early

There will be 12 Holiday Bonus drawings. They will be held every Sunday from October 1 through December 17. One $10,000 winner will be drawn in each of the 12 drawings. Tickets must be purchased by 6:59 p.m. on draw dates to be eligible for that night’s drawing and all subsequent drawings, including the grand prize drawing.

Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets sell for $20 each. Only 200,000 tickets will be sold. When they’re gone, they’re gone! No matter when the game sells out, the grand prize drawing will be held January 3, 2018.

“We think this is going to be the most exciting grand prize drawing in the nine years we’ve been doing the Holiday Millionaire Raffle,” said Lottery Executive Director Terry Presta. “We’ll be giving away $1.88 million in prizes in a single raffle drawing, more than ever before.”

At odds of 1 in 200,000 to win the $1 million grand prize, the Holiday Millionaire Raffle still offers players their best chance to become a millionaire. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 47.

Each Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket has a unique 6-digit number. Tickets are Quick Pick only. Raffle tickets will be printed on terminals throughout the state in numerical order, from 000001 to 200000. Players must match their numbers in exact order to those drawn by the Lottery to win. Players should put their tickets in a safe place after purchase. Remember – winners must produce their original Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets to claim their prizes!

Visit kslottery.com for more information and daily updates on the number of Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets still available for players to purchase.