Salina man who admitted killing son to get new sentencing

by on November 7, 2017 at 4:35 PM (2 hours ago)

A Salina man who admitted killing his infant son will get a new sentencing hearing under an amended law involving how a court determines if a defendant has an intellectual disability.

On Monday, 31-year-old Nicholas Corbin’s sentenced was rescheduled for Feb. 23. Corbin and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Desirah Overturf, both pleaded guilty to
premeditated murder in the death of their 3-month-old son.

The Salina Journal reports Corbin filed a motion seeking to be found a person with an intellectual disability. That motion was denied in February 2015 and Corbin was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years.

During Corbin’s appeal, state law was changed to include more ways to determine intellectual disability, prompting the Kansas Supreme Court to send Corbin’s case back for review.
 

