WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


85°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 91°
Winds South 6 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy86°
69°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy89°
72°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Thunderstorm87°
67°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy87°
65°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy85°
65°

Salina man sentenced to federal prison for producing child porn

by on August 14, 2017 at 1:45 PM (1 hour ago)

A Salina man was ordered to spend 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, according to a news release.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says the prison sentence for 54-year-old Michael N. Rodenbeek was handed down on Friday.

Rodenbeek had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

In his plea, Rodenbeek admitted to using an iPhone camera to record videos focused on the genitals of two victims, ages 9 and 10 years old.

The videos were made without the victims’ knowledge.

The Wichita Police Department, Department of Homeland Security and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle