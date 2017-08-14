Salina man sentenced to federal prison for producing child porn

A Salina man was ordered to spend 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, according to a news release.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says the prison sentence for 54-year-old Michael N. Rodenbeek was handed down on Friday.

Rodenbeek had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

In his plea, Rodenbeek admitted to using an iPhone camera to record videos focused on the genitals of two victims, ages 9 and 10 years old.

The videos were made without the victims’ knowledge.

The Wichita Police Department, Department of Homeland Security and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.