Salina man wins $20,000 from the Kansas Lottery

by on April 25, 2017 at 4:51 PM (38 mins ago)

A Salina man won $20,000 from the Kansas Lottery!

Director of Public Affairs, Sally Lunsford, said that Michael Beasley is going to get something that he’s always wanted.

“Michael Beasley, 39 years old, from Salina, is really going to get the thing of his dreams – that he’s always dreamed of having…a Harley-Davidson motorcycle,” Lunsford said.

Beasley, a FedEx loader, won a $20,000 top prize playing a $2 Double Bonus Crossword instant scratch ticket he purchased yesterday at Lonestar Store 23 at 100 N. Broadway in Salina.  However, he plays the Lottery infrequently.

“He only plays a few tickets a month,” Lunsford said. “This just happened to be one that was worth $20,000.”

The Kansas Lottery reminds its players to submit their winning and non-winning tickets in the new Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.

Danielle Norwood joined the 580 News Team in 2017. You can follow her on Twitter @DanielleNWIBW.