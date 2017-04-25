Salina man wins $20,000 from the Kansas Lottery

A Salina man won $20,000 from the Kansas Lottery!

Director of Public Affairs, Sally Lunsford, said that Michael Beasley is going to get something that he’s always wanted.

“Michael Beasley, 39 years old, from Salina, is really going to get the thing of his dreams – that he’s always dreamed of having…a Harley-Davidson motorcycle,” Lunsford said.

Beasley, a FedEx loader, won a $20,000 top prize playing a $2 Double Bonus Crossword instant scratch ticket he purchased yesterday at Lonestar Store 23 at 100 N. Broadway in Salina. However, he plays the Lottery infrequently.

“He only plays a few tickets a month,” Lunsford said. “This just happened to be one that was worth $20,000.”

