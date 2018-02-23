Salina student brings gun and knife to school in response to someone threatening school

Salina school authorities say an elementary school student brought a gun and knife to school in response to a threatening Facebook post.

School officials said Friday the student at Stewart Elementary meant no harm to anyone. The weapons were secured immediately and the student was removed from the property.

District spokeswoman Jennifer Bradford-Vernon says the student was afraid after a Facebook post on Wednesday threatened a potential shooting against a school with the initials SHS. Investigators determined the threat was directed toward a school in Ohio with those initials.

The Salina Journal reports Bradford-Vernon did not say whether the student was a girl or a boy, the student’s age or how the weapons were discovered