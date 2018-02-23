WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


36°F
Overcast
Feels Like 30°
Winds East 7 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Ice Pellets36°
30°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain42°
26°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear52°
27°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear59°
38°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear64°
38°

Salina student brings gun and knife to school in response to someone threatening school

by on February 23, 2018 at 2:24 PM (3 hours ago)

Salina school authorities say an elementary school student brought a gun and knife to school in response to a threatening Facebook post.

School officials said Friday the student at Stewart Elementary meant no harm to anyone. The weapons were secured immediately and the student was removed from the property.

District spokeswoman Jennifer Bradford-Vernon says the student was afraid after a Facebook post on Wednesday threatened a potential shooting against a school with the initials SHS.  Investigators determined the threat was directed toward a school in Ohio with those initials.

The Salina Journal reports Bradford-Vernon did not say whether the student was a girl or a boy, the student’s age or how the weapons were discovered

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.