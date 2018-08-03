WIBW News Now!

Salina woman critically injured after crashing car into house

August 3, 2018

A Salina woman was critically injured after crashing her car into a house.

The Salina Journal reports 25-year-old Kaitlin Vargas was driving at a high rate of speed when she went off the road, striking the brick and concrete pillars before hitting the house itself.  The car then rolled onto its side.

Bricks and other debris from the crash flew into the yards of several nearby homes.  Salina police Sgt. Brent Rupert says the trapped driver was extricated by medics and fire personnel.  He says Vargas was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Rupert says several people who were inside the home at the time of the crash were not injured.  A city inspector determined that the house that was struck was not habitable.

