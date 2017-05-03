WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


52°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 52°
Winds NNW 4 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Rain55°
41°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy68°
45°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear72°
48°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear78°
50°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear77°
56°

Salina woman sentenced to more than 30 years for murder

by on May 3, 2017 at 3:40 AM (57 mins ago)

A Salina woman was sentenced to nearly 31 years in prison for her role in the death of a Nebraska man.

Twenty-five-year-old Amber Craig was sentenced Tuesday in the death of 32-year-old Adonis Loudermilk, of Lincoln, Nebraska. He was killed in April 2016 in the parking lot of a Starlite Motel in Salina.

The Salina Journal reports Craig pleaded no contest in February to second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

She settled a separate case by pleading no contest to trafficking methamphetamine in jail May 6.

Co-defendant DiAntre Lemmie, who shot Loudermilk, will be sentenced June 19 for first-degree murder and five other charges.

Prosecutors say Loudermilk was shot during a botched robbery committed by Lemmie and Craig.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.