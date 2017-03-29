Salina zoo names baby giraffe

After four months, a new addition to Salina’s Rolling Hills Zoo finally has a name.

Visitors were invited to pick from a list of 12 potential names for a baby giraffe born at the zoo in November. After tallying nearly 5,400 votes, the zoo has officially named the calf “JoJo.”

Elementary school students in Saline County, including home-schooled children, submitted the names. The winning moniker came from the county’s home school association.

Other names included Bubbles, Elliott, Gizmo, Curry, Zeke, Louie, Zeus, Pikachu, Jordan, Bambi, and Bellus Stella (Latin for “beautiful to the stars”), according to a news release.

JoJo emerged as the favorite with 729 votes. Bubbles came in a close second with 679 votes.

The offspring of a 6-year-old female named Zuri and 15-year-old Btuanya became the first giraffe born in Rolling Hills Zoo on November 27, 2016. The calf weighed 117 pounds and stood 6-feet tall at birth. JoJo has since grown to more than 8-feet tall and now weighs around 240 pounds.

Development and marketing director Linda Henderson says Zuri and Btuanya were paired per a breeding recommendation by Association of Zoos and Aquariums as part of its Species Survival Plan.

“They take a look at the genetics that we have in the captive population and make breeding recommendations based on that,” Henderson said. “We don’t want to overwhelm with one set of genetics by over breeding one particular giraffe. It’s a very regulated, calculated process to make sure we keep the genetics strong.”

The AZA launched the international cooperative initiative to increase the world’s giraffe population in response to a drastic decline over recent years due to habitat loss and poaching.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature listed giraffes as “vulnerable to extinction” in December 2016.