Salina’s Smoky Hill River Festival seeks to take you on a road trip in June

An arts and entertainment tradition is happening once again in Salina at the Smoky Hill River Festival in Oakdale Park, June 8 – June 11.

Kay Quinn, Marketing Director for the Salina Arts and Humanities Commission shares one of the reasons why the Smoky Hill River Festival is distinct from other festivals and shows.

“One reason that the River Festival is distinct is from any other festivals or art shows is because it’s all held in a contiguous property in a very shaded Oakdale Park,” Quinn said. “So, once a family comes with a stroller and their cooler and things, they don’t have to leave. They can just go from thing to thing and it’s all within just a few minutes walk.”

In its 41st year, the Smoky Hill River Festival continues to showcase artists, entertainers and food vendors from around the country. However, every year the River Festival staff selects a new theme to keep the event fresh and exciting for attendees.

“The theme is ‘River Festival Road Trip’,” Quinn said. “So, all around the country, you’ll see all these (interesting) things. But, your destination is to end up in Salina to enjoy the River Festival in mid-June.”

The River Festival begins with the Festival Jam on Thursday evening, June 8. The performance features musical acts from throughout the region that compete to perform on the Erich Stein Stage.

For the following three days, starting Friday morning, attendees will have a chance to purchase art from over 136 artists, to sample food items from vendors from all over the Midwest and to listen to a number of musical acts on four different stages, including a group from Australia.

“(Last year), we had an Australian-based act called Jakubi which is a bunch of cool, young guys that do all sorts of amazing things with hip-hop beats and rhythms,” Quinn said. “They are coming back from Australia. They’ll be the Friday night headliner.”

For more about the 2017 Smoky Hill River Festival, you can visit their website at riverfestival.com.

Photo of Ernest James Zydeco courtesy of RiverFest.com