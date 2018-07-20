Salmonella outbreak sickens Kansan, cause thought to be from HyVee Spring Pasta Salad

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA), the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE), public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multistate outbreak of SalmonellaSandiego infections. Spring Pasta Salad purchased at Hy-Vee grocery stores is a likely source of the outbreak.

As of July 17, the CDC reported 21 people infected with the outbreak strain ofSalmonella Sandiego from five states. On July 20, KDHE and JCDHE identified one infected person, an adult resident of Johnson County.

“Any individuals who have this in their refrigerator should return the recalled Spring Pasta Salad to the store for a refund or throw it away,” said KDHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Greg Lakin. “Even if some of it was eaten and no one got sick, do not eat it. If you stored recalled pasta salad in another container, throw the pasta salad away. Thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again, to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other food,” Lakin said.

The Spring Pasta Salad was sold in Kansas Hy-Vee stores before Hy-Vee removed it from all its locations on July 16. Kansans should check their refrigerators to ensure they do not eat the recalled pasta salad. The Spring Pasta Salad includes shell pasta, carrots, celery, cucumbers, green pepper, onion and mayonnaise. It was sold in one-pound (16 oz.) and three-pound (48 oz.) plastic containers or may have been scooped at the deli counter into clear plastic containers. The recalled pasta salad was sold in all Hy-Vee grocery stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The expiration dates for the recalled pasta salad range from June 22, 2018 to Aug. 3, 2018.

Contact a health care provider if you think you got sick from eating recalled Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salad. Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 12 to 96 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. In some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body. Children younger than five years, adults older than 65 years, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.