Salmonella scare prompts Frito-Lay recall

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall for select Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips.

The product was recalled Friday due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning used to flavor the chips.

According to a news release from Frito-Lay, a supplier recently recalled a seasoning blend made with jalapeño powder that could contain Salmonella.

Frito-Lay decided to pull all products containing the blend out of an “abundance of caution.” The company states no traces of the bacteria have been found in the seasoning sent to its manufacturing plants.

Frito-Lay did not immediately respond to an email asking if the product was shipped from its plant in Topeka.

No illnesses related to the potential contamination have been confirmed.

The recalled product was shipped to stores and vending machines nationwide.

Specific product information provided by Frito-Lay is listed below:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package:

Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.

12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray

30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

Frito-Lay states that no other flavors of Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips or Miss Vickie’s potato chips are impacted, including Jalapeño Cheddar Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips.

Anyone who purchased the recalled products should visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com for reimbursement.