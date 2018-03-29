WIBW News Now!

Salvador Perez Out With Freak Knee Injury

by on March 29, 2018 at 7:16 AM (3 hours ago)

Talk about carrying some baggage into the season.

Kansas City will be without Salvador Perez for up to six weeks after the star catcher sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee while carrying a suitcase up some stairs in his home.

The injury occurred Tuesday night, when the Royals returned to Kansas City from spring training. The five-time All-Star heard a “pop” and immediately called Royals trainer Nick Kenney, who advised Perez to ice the knee and come in for an MRI exam Wednesday.

The exam revealed a Grade 2 sprain with a minor tear of the ligament.

No surgery is required, and recovery can be as little as four weeks. But the freak injury leaves the Royals without one of their top hitters when they open against the White Sox on Thursday.

Perez was wearing a bulky black brace on his knee when he arrived at Kauffman Stadium for the club’s final preseason workout Wednesday. Later, he told reporters what irked him most about the injury is it happened at home, rather than in the midst of competition.

