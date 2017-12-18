WIBW News Now!

Salvation Army now three-quarters of the way to goal

by on December 18, 2017 at 12:45 PM

Topekans have been quite generous in the last few days, as the Salvation Army has gone from just under halfway to their goal to just over three quarters of the way there.

As of Monday, the Army had 75.90 percent of their $190,000 goal for 2017. Shelley Robertson reminded us that there are only a few days left to donate, as the last day this year is December 23rd, since Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday.

The Army had one fewer week to ring bells this year, too, as they didn’t start ringing until November 25th. If you’d like to donate, you can find a red kettle or donate online at donate.salvationarmyusa.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.