San Bernardino girl recounts seeing friend, teacher get shot

People have gathered at a vigil to pray for everyone affected by a murder-suicide at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

The vigil at Our Lady of the Assumption Church on Monday night came hours after a man walked into his estranged wife’s North Park Elementary School classroom and opened fire without saying a word, killing her and an 8-year-old student before shooting himself in a murder-suicide.

The incident spread panic across a city still recovering emotionally from a terror attack just 15 months ago.

A 9-year-old student also was critically wounded. He and the boy who died were behind their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith, 53, the target of

the man she had married months earlier, police said.

The shooting left hundreds of distraught parents waiting for hours to reunite with their children.

Staffers knew Cedric Anderson, who had been estranged from his wife for about a month, and he got into the school by saying he had to drop something off for Smith, officials said.

Anderson had a history of weapons, domestic violence and possible drug charges that predated the short marriage, authorities said.

Photo: ABC News/Twitter/MGN Online