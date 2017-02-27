Sanders speech motivates political engagement among Topeka youth

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders packed Topeka High School Saturday during his keynote speech at the Kansas Democratic Party’s Washington Days convention.

The two-day convention itself was held at the Downtown Topeka Ramada and saw former County Chair John Gibson, an attorney and member of the 2016 Election Protection Program, named the party’s new Chair.

Due to higher-than-expected ticket demand, Sanders’ speech was moved to the high school. This presented the Vermont Senator an opportunity to speak, not only to an estimated crowd of more than 4,000 people, but also directly with the next generation of Kansas voters.

Auralia Hernandez-Garcia, a Highland Park High School junior whose position with the student newspaper granted her press access to the keynote speech, considers herself part of the youth movement that rallied behind Sanders during the primaries.

The daughter of an immigrant, Hernandez-Garcia was devastated when Donald Trump won the presidency on election night. She said she attending the speech was her way of becoming further invested in the country’s future.

“Because there are a lot of young people here, I hope [Sanders] makes them understand that we do have a voice and they should stand up for their rights,” Hernandez-Garcia said. “And not take a seat to Trump’s bigotry. We are the future of America and it’s very important that young people are aware of what’s going on; especially because we’ll be able to vote in 2020.”

Hernandez-Garcia says after high school, she has her sights set on a career as a defense attorney for immigrants and low-income people.

Following his speech, Sanders moved to Topeka High’s auditorium where a group of nearly 500 students and teachers were waiting for a more up-close and personal experience.

And that is exactly what Sanders delivered.

In contrast to the Senator’s keynote speech, which saw his fiery and outspoken personality that earned him the support of millions during the presidential primaries come shining through, Sanders’ tone was more reserved during his time with the students.

The interaction resembled that of a teacher holding class, with Sanders calling on students to quiz their knowledge on Civics 101.

One of the more well-received topics included Sanders’ famous stance on college tuition.

The crowd cheered in approval when questioned about whether the notion of post-secondary education being made available to anyone, regardless of family income, was a sensible plan.

“If you think it’s a good idea to make colleges and universities tuition free, which I do, how are we going pay for it,” Sanders asked the crowd.

One student stood up and answered, “Taxes.”

“Alright, it will have to come from taxes,” Sanders replied. “Who should pay those taxes?”

Several students shouted out answers before Sanders called on a student, who stood to suggest that the government should “stop giving tax cuts to people who don’t need them.”

Sanders repeated her comment to the audience, who cheered in agreement.

The Senator moved on to recap a point made during his earlier speech.

“Let me mention something to you that you won’t see on television. We have more income and wealth inequality than any developed country on earth,” Sanders said. “What does that mean?”

“The rich are very, very rich and the poor are very, very poor,” answered one teen.

“Good,” Sanders said. “What does that mean for the middle class?”

“It’s shrinking,” the student said.

“That’s exactly right,” Sanders affirmed. “The top one-tenth of one-percent owns almost as much wealth in America as the bottom 90-percent.”

That statement was met with a round of booing from a small group of students before the room, Sanders included, burst out into laughter.

“It’s like a Greek chorus in here,” Sanders chuckled.

The personal interaction with Sanders was something that left an immediate and potentially lasting impression with his young audience.

Roxana Raygoza, a senior at Topeka West High School, says the speech inspired her to become more politically engaged as she approaches voting age.

[There was a time when] only a few, certain people could vote,” Raygoza said while recalling what the Senator said in regard to the progression of voters’ rights over the course of American history. “Now, a lot of people can vote, but a lot of them don’t use that right.”

Raygoza says she had little interest in politics before the 2016 presidential election, but after Saturday’s event she plans to cast her first vote in next year’s gubernatorial race.

That fire is exactly what some educators in attendance were hoping Sanders’ appearance would spark among the students.

“This was powerful,” said Chase Middle School Principal Dr. Keith Jones. “We’re trying to educate our kids in elementary school, middle school and especially high school that they can become active participants in the process. We did a mock election at my school and for these kids who are in high school; most of them will have the right to vote after graduation. This was very important.”

Feature photo submitted by Jessica L. Mowery