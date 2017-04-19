WIBW News Now!

Santa Fe Trails cancelled due to school threat (includes audio)

by on April 19, 2017 at 10:31 PM (28 mins ago)

Schools in Santa Fe Trails USD 434 are cancelled Thursday due to a threat posted on social media.

A parent living in the district tells WIBW News Now that an automated message was sent around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The message stated the Osage County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the threat directed at Santa Fe Trails High School.

Authorities say they have a suspect in custody.

School officials decided to close all schools in the district, including the preschool, to ensure the safety of students and faculty. 

The status of school activities will be addressed on Thursday. 

No details on the threat have been released. 

 

 
Ryan Ogle