Saturday afternoon stabbing in Topeka; victim expected to live

The victim in a Saturday afternoon stabbing in Topeka is expected to survive.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Officers found him in the 2700 block of SE Croco just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

The stabbing occurred after a physical altercation had taken place between two young adult males. Both individuals were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for their injuries. The individual who was stabbed was transported with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

The incident is still under investigation. If you know more, call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 251-2200.