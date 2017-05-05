Saturday event celebrates Topeka military milestones

An Open House celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 190th Air Refueling Wing at Forbes Field, 60th anniversary of the Kansas Air National Guard, and the 70th birthday of the United States Air Force is scheduled Saturday, May 6 from 3 to 9:30 p.m. at Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, Topeka.

“We’re going to have aircraft on display out there,” said Col. Jarrod Frantz. “We’re going to have one of our own KC-135s that people can go through and tour the aircraft and learn about its capabilities, as well as some of the other workhorses of the Air Force that are busy all around the world right now.”

Those will also include a C-17 cargo plane, an A-10 Thunderbolt and a C-130. In addition, troops based out of Forbes Field that are currently deployed will contribute to the celebration.

“They’ve recorded messages to their loved ones back here in the community,” said Frantz. “They’ll be showing those live.”

Local bands performing at the open house include Sierra at 5:30 p.m., Cleveland Blues at 7 p.m., and True North at 8:30 p.m.

Parking is free at the Topeka Regional Airport and free shuttles will be provided by Topeka Metro from airport parking to the event location on the shared flight line. There will be fireworks at the end of the evening around 9:30 p.m.

More information on the event can be found at www.facebook.com/celebrate506070/