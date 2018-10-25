Saturday is Drug Take Back Day, Kansas Attorney General says

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day across the nation and here in Kansas.

“Twice a year, the DEA and lots of law enforcement agencies partner up,” said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. “They both raise the profile of the issue and remind people to clean out those medicine cabinets and to provide an opportunity for free, no questions asked drop off for safe disposal.”

Given the widespread opioid addiction crisis across the country, its especially important for those who have leftover opioid medication to get it properly disposed of so as not to be a target for illicit actions by those addicted.

“There’s just a huge volume of these drugs,” said Schmidt. “Unfortunately, that’s created, not only the lawful marketplace, but an illicit marketplace. Anytime you have things that others may want stored up, you might become a target.”

It’s also important not to flush medicines down the toilet because that can cause its own problems with creating things like antibiotic resistance.

“It used to be that the government and lots of other people said when you have extra drugs you do not need, get rid of them by flushing them,” said Schmidt. “Now we know that’s not a good idea, even though you’ll still find it out there on some websites. It’s not a good idea. If you think about it, that makes perfect sense. Why on earth would you take a controlled substance that has whatever properties it has and put it where it can be dissolved and distributed into our water supply?”

There is a link to the list of Drug Take Back Day locations linked to on the Kansas Attorney General’s webpage at ag.ks.gov.