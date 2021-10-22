Saturday is Drug Take-Back Day

Law enforcement officers at locations across the state will be collecting unused medications for safe disposal this Saturday.
The collection events are part of a nationwide effort to safely dispose of leftover medications to prevent accidental or intentional misuse.
Since the Drug Take-Back Day program began in 2010, more than 110 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas alone.
Medications will be accepted at drop-off sites across the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.
To find a location, visit takebackday.dea.gov and scroll down to the “Collection Site Locator” section.
The National Drug Take-Back Day is coordinated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which collects and safely destroys the medications.