Saturday is Drug Take-Back Day

Oct 22, 2021 @ 8:21am

Law enforcement officers at locations across the state will be collecting unused medications for safe disposal this Saturday.

The collection events are part of a nationwide effort to safely dispose of leftover medications to prevent accidental or intentional misuse.

Since the Drug Take-Back Day program began in 2010, more than 110 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas alone.

Medications will be accepted at drop-off sites across the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

To find a location, visit takebackday.dea.gov and scroll down to the “Collection Site Locator” section.

The National Drug Take-Back Day is coordinated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which collects and safely destroys the medications.

