Saturday is Home Fire Drill Day, says Safe Kids Kansas

As part of Fire Prevention Week, Safe Kids Kansas is promoting Home Fire Drill Day, Saturday, October 13.

“Children are particularly vulnerable during home fires,” said spokesperson Cherie Sage with Safe Kids Kansas. “They don’t know what to do. Children practice emergency drills at school all of the time. We know that kids will do what they have done before. It’s kind of almost like creating this muscle memory. The more that you practice your home fire escape plans, the more likely that they will follow that exact same plan, get to the family meeting place and be safe if you have a home fire.”

If you have anxiety that you don’t know what to tell your kids to do when there’s a fire, the solution is simple.

“We always tell parents, teach your children to get low and get out when they hear that smoke alarm,” Sage said. “Have that predesignated place where the kids know. I talk about it with my child all the time. Remember, you’re going to meet at the neighbor’s house, at their mailbox. This is where we’ll meet. The other benefit of that is, particularly if you have children that are old enough to evacuate the house by themselves, that if you go outside, you will know if they’ve reached safety.”

There have been parents who were killed because they went back in for kids they thought weren’t outside, but the kids were okay, they just didn’t go where the parent expected them to.

It’s important to note that not everyone wakes to a smoke alarm.

“Many studies have shown that some of these kids, those smoke alarms will not wake them up,” said Sage. “They are in a very deep sleep. If you have young children, having them close to your bedroom is ideal. Make sure if that smoke alarm goes off and they’re under between the age of 6 and 10 depending on your individual child, you’re going to want to go into their room, make sure that they’ve woken up and that they’re getting out.”

Also, always be sure your kids know two ways out of every room in the house, so that if their primary route is blocked, they can still get out and get to the family meeting point.