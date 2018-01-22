Saturday night robbery under investigation

Topeka Police are investigating a Saturday night robbery.

According to a release, at approximately 10:50pm, near Huntoon and Gage, a male subject was approached by a light skinned black male with average build, and a tall, skinny white male. The two forced the victim into his car, striking him in the head with a firearm. They then forced him to drive from the scene.

In the area of I-70 and SE Deer Creek, the suspects told him to pull over and leave the car. The car was quickly recovered unoccupied, by officers.

No injuries were sustained and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.