Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night.

Just before 11:45 p.m. police were called to the 3200 block of SW Twilight Court on a report of shots fired. No victims were found, but evidence showed someone may have been hurt. A male victim showed up soon after that at a Topeka hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is not cooperating.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.