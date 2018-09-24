SBA loans available to some Kansas businesses affected by flooding

The U.S. Small Business Administration wants to help businesses affected by the flooding in Kansas earlier this month.

“SBA can make long-term, low-interest direct federal loans up to $2 million with a repayment of up to 30 years, depending on cash flow,” said Burl Kelton with the SBA. “What happens frequently with a business is that, if you’ve been affected by the storm, it’s going to take you awhile to understand how much you’ve lost.”

The business itself did not have to be flooded to be eligible.

“If a person that’s in business did not have physical damage, but they had loss from maybe, no customers, their employees couldn’t get in for a certain number of days and the business wasn’t able to operate, we can help with that,” Kelton said.

The physical damage deadline is in November. The business damage deadline is farther out.

“For economic injury, it’s June 14 of next year,” said Kelton. “They have several months to be able to work through their financials. We need a schedule of liabilities. We need basically, credit information, debt information, their income information. We use the federal tax return in most cases for that income information.”

The loans are available to businesses in Riley, Clay, Geary, Marshall, Pottawattomie and Wabaunsee counties.