SBA offering loans for flood recovery from Labor Day weekend

The U.S. Small Business Administration is working to help flood victims in Manhattan get back on their feet.

“We can help businesses, renters and homeowners in their recovery,” said Burl Kelton with the SBA. “We have long-term, low interest direct federal loans. The interest rates are very competitive. What we’re looking at is providing money for folks that are either rebuilding, relocating or replacing lost or damaged personal property.”

The proof to get the process started is fairly straightforward.

“Since this is particularly for actual damages, what we’re looking for is, if they have insurance, the insurance information,” said Kelton. “If they have a current or recent income tax return, that’s one of the ways we look for the information. Also, if they have any pictures or receipts, if they’ve already been doing recovery, that will help us a lot in making the determination.”

It’s worth looking into even if you have insurance coverage.

“The thing that we’re looking at is uncompensated damage,” said Kelton. “Whatever’s left over after you have grant assistance or insurance recovery, things like that. It directly applies to the physical or personal property recovery or to loss or damage. We’re not talking about living expenses. We’re talking about working to do what we can to make a person whole in terms of their physical and personal property loss.”

The application deadline for physical damage loans is November 13, 2018.