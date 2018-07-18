Scammers are still on the prowl, look for mail if you owe the IRS, don’t fall for a call

Crooks impersonating the IRS either by phone, email or in person cost people their time and money. The IRS urges people to stay vigilant against schemes and scams and avoid becoming a victim.

“If the IRS needs to contact you about your taxes, we’re going to send you a letter in the mail,” said spokesperson Michael Devine. “Criminals will phone you or email you. If the IRS wants to talk to you, it’s going to be through a letter delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. In very rare occasions, the IRS, an employee might actually visit your business if we needed to talk to you about something.”

If you get a call or email out of the blue, you don’t have to do anything.

“If somebody calls you and says they’re from the IRS, you should hang up the phone,” said Devine. “Don’t believe them. The IRS isn’t going to call you about your taxes, unless maybe, we’ve sent you several letters in the mail that you have ignored.”

If you’d like to communicate with the IRS by phone, you should initiate the call.

“The IRS’s phone number hasn’t changed in years,” Devine said. “It’s (800) 829-1040. You look up the number. That way, you know who you’re calling. Don’t believe someone who leaves a message on your voicemail or sends you an email and says call us or click this link. That’s how criminals try to trick you into giving up your money or your information.”

Find more information about Criminal Investigation and how to know it’s really the IRS calling or knocking on doors for audits and collection on IRS.gov.