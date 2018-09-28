Scammers will look to use tax extension deadline to pressure people, says IRS

With the deadline looming next month for those who asked for an extension on their taxes, there is one group that uses that unease to their potential advantage…scammers.

“Criminals are very creative and they’re very persistent,” said IRS spokesperson Michael Devine. “They will take any opportunity to try and cheat you and trick you into giving up your money or your information. One of the things they’re going to do to use the IRS is, they’re going to use deadlines.”

Your phone will not ring at random with a real IRS agent on the phone.

“If you get an unexpected phone call or an email from someone claiming to be from the IRS, that’s a scam,” said Devine. “It’s not going to happen. The IRS is going to send you a letter in the mail.”

The best response to a scammer is no response at all.

“Unexpected phone calls, if you do answer it and they say they’re from the IRS and they start threatening you, just hang up the phone,” said Devine. “Don’t open those unexpected emails. They could be infected with a virus that will mess up your computer. Unfortunately, we’ve had this conversation a lot, and we’re going to continue to have it, because criminals are going to keep trying to trick people.”

If you do have concerns, the best way to know you actually have a real IRS agent on the phone is for you to call them at 800-824-1040 or go to irs.gov.