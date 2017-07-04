Scattered storms for 4th

Fireworks should be okay in most places, but can’t rule out an isolated storm.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm and after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low at 67.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 88.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 68.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 94.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 9am. Partly sunny, with a high at 90. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 67.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 92.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 69.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98.