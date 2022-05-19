Schedule set for 2022 Big East-Big 12 Battle

The schedule is out for this year’s Big East-Big 12 Battle, the fourth year of the scheduling alliance between the major power basketball conferences.
Defending national champion Kansas will get to play their game at home this year, while Kansas State will hit the road. KU will host Seton Hall on Dec. 1, the first matchup between the Jayhawks and Pirates since the second round of the 2018 NCAA tournament (which KU won). K-State will also get an NCAA tournament rematch on its schedule this year when the Wildcats visit Butler and historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on Nov. 30. Their only previous meeting was in the 2010 Elite Eight, a Butler victory.
Other highlights on this year’s schedule include Baylor visiting Marquette, Texas playing host to Creighton and Oklahoma going on the road to face Villanova.
The full 2022 Big East-Big 12 Battle schedule is below.
Nov. 29 Baylor at Marquette
Nov. 30 Providence at TCU
Nov. 30 Georgetown at Texas Tech
Nov. 30 Kansas State at Butler
Dec. 1 Creighton at Texas
Dec. 1 Oklahoma State at Connecticut
Dec. 1 Seton Hall at Kansas
Dec. 3 Oklahoma at Villanova
Dec. 4 St. John’s at Iowa State
Dec. 4 West Virginia at Xavier