Schiltterbahn water slide designer pleads not guilty in 10-year-old boy’s death

by on April 10, 2018 at 11:41 AM (29 mins ago)

The designer of a water slide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the boy’s death.

John Schooley, who designed the Verruckt slide for the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas, made his first court appearance Monday in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.  Schooley remains jailed in Wyandotte County after being brought to Kansas from Texas on Friday.

District Judge Roger Burns declined to lower Schooley’s bond from $500,000 to $250,000 and ordered Schooley to surrender his passport.  Schooley’s attorney, Justin Johnston, declined comment after the brief hearing.

Jeff Henry, co-owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, pleaded not guilty last week to second-degree murder in Caleb’s death.  A trial date for Henry and Schooley has been tentatively set for September 10th.

