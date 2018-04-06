WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 33°
Winds North 23 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy43°
19°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear45°
29°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow40°
32°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain54°
27°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear57°
42°

Schlitterbahn co-owner pleads not guilty in boy’s death

by on April 6, 2018 at 12:59 PM (17 mins ago)

A co-owner of Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy on a massive waterslide.

Jeff Henry appeared Thursday in Wyandotte County District Court after being indicted in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.  The boy died and two women were injured when their raft went airborne and hit an overhead loop on the slide.

Henry was ordered to surrender his passport but District Judge Robert Burns rejected a prosecution request that he be required to wear a GPS locator while out on bond awaiting trial.  Burns said he wasn’t convinced by the state’s arguments that Henry was a flight risk.

A trial date was tentatively set for September 10th, but Burns and Henry’s attorney suggested that date could change.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.