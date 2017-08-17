Schmidt asks for clarification of Communications Decency Act of 1996 to help with human trafficking prosecution

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmist joined 49 of his colleagues Thursday in asking the U.S. Congress to reaffirm states’ ability to use all of their traditional

investigative and prosecutorial authority to combat human trafficking facilitated online.

“Congress enacted the Communications Decency Act for the purpose of protecting kids from certain activities online,” said Schmidt. “In doing so, Congress also

preempted a number of other laws and essentially was trying to make clear that companies that are doing nothing more than broadcasting content, somebody else’s content, were not responsible for that content. We don’t have a quarrel with that principle.”

The problem, as the attorneys general see it, is with sites that in their opinion do more than just pass along what someone else does.

“The problem is, the way Congress wrote the law, a number of courts have interpreted provisions as being ambiguous,” said Schmidt. “They have now held that Congress has preempted the ability of states to enforce our criminal law against companies, one that’s often talked about is Backpage.com, that there’s reason to believe are active participants in the sale of human beings, the promotion of sex services, prostitution and child labor, through the advertisements that they run.”

Backpage.com argues that they just provide the space for the ads they run and that they are not responsible for the content within that space.

“We’ve been asking Congress for a number of years now, to please fix that loophole in Federal law,” said Schmidt. “So far, it hasn’t happened. Once again, we’ve now made the request, with more urgency and specificity, saying, please, make clear that you, Congress, never intended to shut down state criminal investigations just because a target of the investigation happens to be a company that runs a website with classified ads on it. That makes no sense.”

The attorneys general previously asked Congress to amend the CDA back in 2013.