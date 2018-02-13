WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


51°F
Clear
Feels Like 51°
Winds South 15 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy51°
35°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy64°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast65°
19°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy36°
23°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy52°
30°

Schmidt joins all his colleagues in letter to Congress

by on February 13, 2018 at 11:44 AM (5 hours ago)

All Attorneys General from the 56 states and territories have sent a letter to Congress regarding workplace sexual harassment.

“We’ve asked Congress to modify federal law related to arbitration to provide that you don’t have mandatory arbitration in employment contracts regarding allegations of sexual harassment,” said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. “There’s federal law that encourages arbitration, because, in the generic sense, it’s a more efficient way to resolve disputes in many cases than is litigation. Federal law encourages arbitration and we think that’s fine when you’re talking about contract disagreements or basic issues with respect to the employment agreement, but when it comes to an employee who alleges sexual harassment in the workplace, that’s not just an allegation of a contract dispute. That’s an allegation of illegal conduct.”

It’s important for everyone to have their day in court where sexual harassment is concerned.

“Employees who allege illegal sexual harassment in the workplace and want their day in court ought to be entitled to their day in court and not forced to resolve that circumstance through an arbitration that often is subject to secrecy and privacy provisions.”

A copy of the letter is available here.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.