Schmidt, Other AG’s File Second Amendment Brief

The Second Amendment’s protection for the right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms applies outside a person’s residence, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and 25 other state attorneys general told the U.S. Supreme Court.
The brief urged the justices to reverse a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling that upheld a New York law requiring law-abiding citizens to provide documentation of “proper cause” as to why they should permitted to carry a weapon for protection or other legal use outside the home.
The attorneys general said the New York law is in direct conflict with a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the Second Amendment includes the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear weapons in self-defense.
Laws similar to the New York system have been invalidated in several cases in recent years, including a Hawaii law struck down by the 9th Circuit in 2018.