School Busses Add WiFi

Sometimes a school bus is more than just a school bus.
All of USD 457 Garden City School busses are now rolling WiFi hotspots.
The connections are now available to any student who wishes to use their time to do homework on the bus to be connected to the internet.
A district spokesperson said that the connection would be particularly useful to students who have a long bus ride, or are going to school activities like games.
The district’s iPads will connect to the WiFi just as if they are in a classroom at school.
There are filter and access settings in place that match to school district policy, and can be further managed by the school district’s technology department.
The cost to install WiFi on the school buses was made possible through Emergency Connectivity Funding, which provides dollars for connectivity for remote learning.