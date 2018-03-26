School choice advocates like first steps, but believe more can be done

The latest tax reform bill has expanded the use of 529 plans to include usage for K-12 tuition payments, but school choice advocates would like to see even more done to allow children to go to school where their parents want them to.

“About 13 million Americans have 529 accounts,” said Peter Murphy, Vice President for Policy at the Invest in Education Foundation. “They have a choice now of

withdrawing those funds that they have saved tax-free earlier to help their child and intervene in their child’s education before college, which matters a great

deal. It’s a good first step. There’s much more to do, because too many children in this country don’t have the education they need by virtue of where they live.”

There is legislation in Congress to help with that.

“We’re advocating strongly in Congress for a National K-12 scholarship program, which would encourage charitable donations to scholarship funds throughout the country, both by businesses and by individuals,” said Murphy. “When you drive more money into these scholarship funds, you can help more children attend schools of their choice, whether it’s another district’s school that they’d have to pay tuition or a private school.”

A pilot program in Kansas that allowed some low-income students in ‘failing’ schools to go to private school is another good start, but it doesn’t go far enough, in

Murphy’s opinion.

“It should be open to more kids,” said Murphy. “Families have lots of reasons for wanting a better, more suitable education for their child. Just because a bureaucrat deems a particular school ‘failiing’, even in a school that’s not ‘failing’, it could still be doing an inadequate job for a particular child.”

