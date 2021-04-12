      Weather Alert

School Choice Bill Fails in Kansas Senate

Apr 12, 2021 @ 6:16am

A split among Republicans blocked a proposal from conservative Kansas lawmakers to allow parents of academically struggling students to pay for private schooling with state dollars normally earmarked for public schools.

A bill that ties public school funding to the proposal failed on a 20-20 vote in the Senate.

The bill would set up education savings accounts for students who are at risk of failing in public schools.

Parents could use the funds for a wide range of educational expenses to help their children, including private school tuition.

The measure included Governor Laura Kelly’s proposal for $5.2 billion in state aid for public schools for 2021-22.

Nine Republicans joined the Senate’s 11 Democrats in voting against the measure.

GOP conservatives now must draft a new proposal, and work to win over at least one dissident Republican in the Senate if they’re to get a bill passed this year.

You May Also Like
Amtrak Getting Back On Kansas Track
Haskell President Overruled by Feds
Governor Says No Vaccine Passports in Kansas
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Shipments Down
FBI: Death in 2004 Now Ruled Homicide