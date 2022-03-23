School Choice Bill In Legislature

Republican legislators are pushing to allow parents to move their children from the public schools they’d normally attend to others outside their local school district’s boundaries.
The measure would allow parents of K-12 students to transfer them to any other school districts with enough space to take them.
School districts would be required to accept applications from nonresident students in November.
If the number of applications for a grade level exceeded openings, then the district would be required to select students with a lottery.
Representative Kristey Williams, chair of a House committee on education spending, said the bill would allow parents to separate children from troublesome friend groups, or if their schools are not up to par academically.
The State Board of Education opposes the bill.
Some Democrats noted that the bill doesn’t provide for transporting students, so that wealthier parents are more likely to take advantage.