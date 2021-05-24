School District Video Banned on YouTube
A school district is trying to figure out how to keep school board meetings accessible online without hindering public comments after YouTube concluded that a video of a recent meeting spread misinformation about COVID-19, and removed it.
The Kansas City Star reports that the Shawnee Mission school board’s meeting last week saw several parents and a Kansas lawmaker call for the district to remove its mask mandate.
Several residents of the district in Johnson County have spread misinformation about COVID-19 and mask-wearing at county, city, and school board meetings during the past year.
More than two dozen residents gathered before the meeting to protest the district’s mask mandate, which officials have said will stay in place.
YouTube’s community guidelines list COVID-19 falsehoods it will remove, including that the virus is not real or that children cannot get infected.