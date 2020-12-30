School Districts: Bigger Isn’t Necessarily Better
The education review website Niche has ranked the best school districts in the state, and the rankings show that bigger is not always better.
The school districts listed in the Top Ten ranged dramatically in size, from over 30,000 students spread over 50 buildings to 100 students in two buildings.
The rankings are based on analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and other factors.
Counting up the Top Ten:
- At number ten, the Nemaha Central School District.
- Pawnee Heights comes in at number nine.
- Eighth place is the Shawnee Mission District.
- In seventh is West Elk.
- Sixth place is occupied by the Auburn Washburn district.
- Olathe Public Schools are in fifth.
- At number four is Maize.
- The third-best district is Weskan.
- Next to the top is DeSoto.
- And the rankings show the Blue Valley district in the top spot.