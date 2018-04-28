School finance bill fix passes House Saturday

The Kansas House of Representatives has passed a fix to the school finance bill.

The House worked Saturday and as it turned out, the bill that made it to the floor for the correction made it through the process without being amended.

“It removes all the provisions that we put in Senate Bill 423 that made those LOB adjustments that resulted in that error,” said K-12 Budget chairman and bill carrier, Fred Patton. “The error that we talk about was found in that provision. Through the entire break, while everyone else was home, you’re farming, you’re working, you’re going on vacation, our staff worked really, really hard to try to come up with a true fix to make that provision work. While we think we’re really close, it’s really complicated and hard to explain. Instead, what this bill does is it removes that provision and instead

inserts two policy statements, the first being that it’s the policy of the state that all school districts shall have a Local Option Budget that’s at least 15 percent, same as we were requiring in Senate Bill 423. The second thing it does, is it says that in any action challenging the adequacy of the state’s provision for finance of public schools, that we shall count the Local Option Budget.”

There are still those that will argue, including the plaintiffs, that the amount of money in Senate Bill 423 does not meet adequacy. However, the fix as passed was solely a policy bill that basically fixed a miswriting of the mathematical calculations to allow the whole $500 million plus original intent of what passed before the break to actually get to school districts.

The Kansas Senate could take up the measure as soon as Monday, or they could choose to work their own version through the process. If they do take up the House’s bill then, it would likely be to concur with it and not to further amend it. Since the Senate did no floor work Saturday, there has been no comment from that side on what their procedure may be.