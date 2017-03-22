School Finance Bill Hearings To Begin Thursday

The process of school finance in Kansas continues forward as the school finance bill proposed in the special K-12 budget committee was read in on Wednesday.

Committee chairman Larry Campbell announced the schedule going forward at the well on the floor of the house prior to Wednesday afternoon’s adjournment.

“Plan on hearings tomorrow, Friday and Monday, if needed,” said Campbell. “They’ll be extended meetings. Come prepared to have a little extended hearing time tomorrow.”

The Associated Press previously reported that Kansas legislators were moving back toward distributing state dollars to public schools through a per-student formula like one they got rid of two years ago.

According to the bill as introduced Wednesday, BASE aid for the 2017-2018 school year shall be $5212 per student prior to any further weightings.

Further, commencing in 2018-19 and each school year after that the BASE aid will go up by a percentage equal to the Consumer Price Index increase from the second preceding school year.

The Kansas Supreme Court ordered lawmakers to enact a new school funding law by June 30 after ruling that the state isn’t spending enough on its public schools.

The state has been under block grants for schools the past two years.

The committee’s proposal would set an aid amount for each student, then add extra funding for students with special needs.

School districts would also be required to impose local property taxes to help finance their operations.