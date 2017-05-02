School finance formula bill continues forward with potential funding mechanism discussion Wednesday

Wednesday could be a big day in deciding the length of the veto session in the Kansas Legislature, particularly as it relates to school funding.

House K-12 Education Committee Chairman Larry Campbell said Tuesday that the committee’s school finance formula bill will attempt to have a funding mechanism infused into it this week.

“I just want to have the debate,” Campbell said. “I think it’s important for us to consider putting some funding into this formula. I’m not guiding us, how much, or how, or if, but I do want to have the discussion.”

The chairman said he hopes to move the bill out of committee this Friday. He said in committee that the discussion of that potential mechanism will take place Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

The committee finished its preliminary work on HB 2410 in April, just before the legislature’s first adjournment. Campbell at that time declined to move the bill out to the full House, citing a desire for the legislature’s counsel on the bill to examine the measure. Former Senator Jeff King has been hired in that role. Campbell said King will give his analysis of the bill on Thursday. Campbell also cautioned the committee to stick to the bill at hand when speaking to King and not to address whether or not he should have been hired as part of Thursday’s discussion.

“I will not stand for attacking the person,” said Campbell. “You can go into his opinions. You can decide whether you want to give him credibility or not. That’s your opinion. In committee, on Thursday, please keep your comments to portions of the Constitutionality of this bill.”

If the school funding bill were to come out of committee with its own funding mechanism, then the larger budget question could be dealt with separately, and maybe more importantly, if the Kansas Supreme Court were to strike down the school funding bill, then only the school funding bill would need to be fixed and not the entire tax package.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning said in a Republican caucus Tuesday morning that he would like to keep the two issues separate.