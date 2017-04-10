School Finance Formula Will Not Have All Winners, Legislator Says

A former school superintendent and current Kansas legislator had some sobering news about school finance for voters this past weekend.

As part of a candidate forum at the Topeka/Shawnee County Public Library Saturday morning, Republican Representative Brenda Dietrich, a former long-time superintendent in Auburn-Washburn USD 437, noted that not all districts across the state will benefit financially from the school funding formula currently working its way through the Kansas House, even though she thinks it is a good bill.

“I think it has a lot of potential to do what needs to be done to solve some of the issues we have with adequacy and equity in our school finance plan,” said Dietrich. “There will be some districts, because of the block grant, that will not gain dollars.”

The reason comes down to lower enrollment.

“Over the last three years, that block grant didn’t give you any more money if you were gaining students, but it also didn’t decrease your funding if you were losing students,” said Dietrich. “It protected the districts that were losing students. Now, we’re looking at a base state aid per pupil that is significantly higher than it was several years ago.”

Some of the losses are just too large for a complete recovery in funding.

“We still are not going to be able to increase the funding to the point where some of the districts that have lost as many as a thousand students will see additional dollars,” said Dietrich. “Their loss is so great, we cannot make that up with this formula right now.”

Dietrich said there may be some efforts in the Legislature to mitigate that between now and the end of the session.