School finance trailer bill passes, but Senate Democrats think it isn’t enough and file protest

Though the Kansas Senate passed the trailer bill to allow for the full implementation of the original school finance fix and in spite of the fact that he voted for the measure, Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley nevertheless filed a Constitutional protest on Monday.

“What has become known as the Patton fix requires school districts to maintain a minimum 15 percent LOB and then the bill provides that the same 15 percent LOB is required to be counted as state money for purposes of determining adequacy. I think that’s a problem that the court will have to look at.”

Hensley then explained his rationale.

“Those advocating for maintaining this mandatory LOB, which is really kind of a strange thing, because the LOB is called the Local Option Budget, now we’re mandating that school districts have a minimum LOB of 15 percent, advocates of this claim its okay to do this because it really doesn’t do anything, which begs the question, if it doesn’t do anything, then why is it in the bill? From a legal standpoint, I believe this appears to be far from adequate.

Hensley then looked to the court’s immediate previous opinion for further backing.

“The Patton fix appears to codify the effective BASE argument that the State advanced in its defense of last year’s bill, Senate Bill 19,” said Hensley. “This attempted to add the increased LOB amount to the BASE amount to show that Senate Bill 19 was adequate. Well, the court soundly rejected that argument. In the Gannon V case, they pointed out that while the LOB can and should be counted, it cannot and should not be counted the same as the base funds. This is because not every student receives the same amount of LOB funds and LOB funds do not flow through the formula.

The Senate passed the bill on a 30-9 vote. The measure now goes to Governor Jeff Colyer, who has said he will sign it. The Kansas Supreme Court will review the work following oral arguments in May.