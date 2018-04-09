School funding bill focuses on BASE aid, advocate says

The bill passed by the Kansas House and Senate and set to be signed by Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer pours about a half a billion dollars more into Kansas schools.

“Roughly $100 million a year,” said Mark Tallman, Vice-President for Advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards. “That, for next year, is added on top of $80 million that was already provided. Most of that goes into just, what we call BASE state aid, just general operating dollars. We know a lot of that will likely go to salaries, bring our teacher salaries up a little bit and new positions to work in areas like lowering class size, the counselors, in other words, it’s money that’s not really specifically directed, but are the kind of things that go to general school district operations.”

No one knows whether or not the state Supreme Court will find this bill adequate, but Tallman thinks this does address some of the plaintiff districts’ concerns.

“The biggest concern that the plaintiffs had been raising in the past had more to do with the BASE state aid amount,” said Tallman. Because, some of the changes made last year were targeted at At-Risk kids, Special Ed kids, some of those and when you raise the BASE amount, that also magnifies what goes through those weightings.”

Even if the Court ultimately lets this bill stand, it still has several options open to it.

“Will this satisfy enough for the Court to say, okay, we think you’ve got it, but perhaps retain jurisdiction over the five-year period to see whether the Legislature follows through?” asked Tallman. “Another option that the justices mentioned last time and ended up not doing is to say, all right, we think you’ve gone far enough, but we really need to test this further and we’ll send it back down to the trial court, which in the legal term is where the facts are tried. The Supreme Court is the appellate court. What they’ve essentially said is, we were not Constitutionally adequate, the Legislature has to act, but then at some point, they’ve acknowledged, the Supreme Court is not really the body whose job it is to weigh every study or to look at every weighting, so it’s kind of a curious situation.”

The next move, after Governor Colyer signs the bill, is for the Court to review it. Legal briefs are due April 30.