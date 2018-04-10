School funding bill will likely need clean up in wrap-up session, says KASB advocate

The Kansas Department of Education released tables on Monday saying that the school finance bill that finished passing both houses Sunday morning had an error in it. If that error is not corrected, it could cost school districts in Kansas $80 million.

“It inadvertently causes a deduction which reduces how much aid districts receive,” said Mark Tallman, Vice-President for Advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards. “That means, instead of, next year, general aid going up something like $180 million, the actual increase would be much less than that.”

Typically, to fix a problem like this, the Legislature would just pass a fix when it comes back for wrap-up session later this month.

“That’s not really uncommon,” Tallman said. “In complex pieces of legislation, you often end up with what’s called a trailer bill, which is something that you pass afterward to kind of correct any problems or unintended consequences.”

The bill passed with the exact number needed in both the House and Senate, 63 votes and 21 votes, respectively.

“I think the only concern is, this bill was so controversial and passed so narrowly, that might draw more controversy than maybe normally it would in these circumstances,” said Tallman.

Whatever the final disposition is, the legislative remedy must still pass Supreme Court review. Briefs are due April 30, with oral arguments next month.