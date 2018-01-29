School Funding fix progress slow, according to KASB advocate

The Kansas Legislature appears to be waiting on more information to get in before getting serious about addressing the latest school funding decision.

“The big thing that’s going on, I think, in the minds of many legislative leaders in this area is that, in late December, legislative leadership authorized some funding for a new study of educational costs by a professor out of Texas,” said Mark Tallman, Vice-President for Advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards. “A second expert was hired to sort of review that study, the new study, and previous studies. What the Legislature’s waiting on is that the Kansas Supreme Court has told them, your funding is not adequate and what you did last year, you didn’t show that it would

address our concerns about student performance.”

This looks to be another way for the Legislature to show its work.

“The Court is looking at previous studies done, really over the course of the last 10 to 15 years as evidence to help them come to their conclusion,” said Tallman. “That’s not the only evidence they looked at, it’s part of it. The leadership of the Legislature decided to commission a new study that would be more recent to essentially advise the Legislature on what to do. That would be a way that the Legislature could show the court that it got expert testimony to back up what it decides to do.”

We don’t know what the study is going to find and it’s not due until the middle of March, which seems late relative to the timeline set by the Kansas Supreme Court.

“It will depend how fast the Legislature can move once it gets the report,” Tallman said. “It is late if you consider that the Court has really said it wants the State and the plaintiffs to brief on what legislative action has been in late April and has scheduled oral arguments for May, with a deadline to have this resolved by the end of June.”

In addition, the Legislature traditionally takes a turnaround break sometime in March or April, and there’s no word on how that might affect the timeline.