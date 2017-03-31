School Funding Formula Bill Is Heavily Amended Thursday

Look at the new formula, very similar to the old formula. That was the take of the Kansas Association of School Boards Vice President for Advocacy, Mark Tallman after attending the meeting of the House K-12 budget committee Thursday.

“The changes in the bill make it somewhat more like the previous system we had in Kansas for twenty-some years before the block grants,” said Tallman. “There were some additions that go beyond that. There were some efforts by the committee, I think to simplify some of the things that had been put in the bill the committee was looking at.”

This is just the first committee. The bill has to go to the House floor and then if it passes it will go through the committee process on the Senate side. Structurally, this attempt at a formula is similar to formulas in other states, and the work thus far has focused mostly on the classroom.

“Your operating budget is maybe the way you put it,” said Tallman. “Some people call it the classroom, some people might say, it’s just sort of the current operations. What do you pay the teachers with? What do you pay paraprofessionals with? How do you pay the light bill? How do you buy insurance? Those are the kind of things that is the part of school funding that this bill really addresses.”

Tallman thinks much of this committee’s original work has a good chance of making it into the final bill.

“This committee has been holding hearings for months,” said Tallman. “It was an extremely good debate over a lot of different viewpoints expressed. Anything can happen on the floor, but with only one week to the regular session, I think that there will be a certain sense that the committee was appointed to be the experts and do the work.”

The Senate has said previously that they would look at the work of the House and make adjustments from there.